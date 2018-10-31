A motorist involved in a deadly crash on Highway 99 Monday has been arrested on suspicion of murder and drunken driving, police said.
Cristian Avalos, 25, is being held without bail pending his arraignment Thursday, according to jail records.
Around midnight, Avalos' vehicle collided with a white sedan at the northbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Panama Lane, according to police.
The sedan's driver, Pablo Villareal Garcia, 28, died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police and coroner's officials.
Avalos suffered minor injuries.
