The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the alleged proprietor of a marijuana dispensary the agency said was located in the 1200 block of California Avenue.
According to a news release, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force arrested Justin Rolin, 28, the alleged operator of the dispensary.
Executing search warrants of Rolin’s residence at the 3700 block of Stockdale Highway, as well as the dispensary, KCSO says the department seized around one pound of cocaine worth $47,641, 559 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $5,590 and 3.3 pounds of marijuana worth around $4,950.
A loaded firearm and “currency consistent with narcotics sales” worth $6,487 was also located within the residence, according to the news release.
The release says Rolin was arrested and booked into the county’s Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm, possession of marijuana for sales and maintaining a residence for narcotics sales.
Jennifer Esparza, 26, was also arrested and booked on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of a controlled substance, according to KCSO.