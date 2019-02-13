The Kern County District Attorney's office has reached a settlement with an alarm company that took advantage of elderly or incapacitated people, prosecutors said.
The company, Vivint, agreed to pay a total of $1.4 million to settle the case, with $700,000 in civil penalties and costs and $700,000 in restitution to customers, according to prosecutors. The judgment also prohibits Vivint from committing the same violations in the future.
There were 27 complaints from Kern County residents and more than 300 complaints statewide, according to a DA's news release. Kern prosecutors worked with the Contra Costa County and Monterey County District Attorney's offices in resolving the case.
The case arose when a retired probation officer complained to Monterey County prosecutors that her elderly father, who has memory issues, had been taken advantage of by a Vivint salesperson who signed him to a multi-year contract.
The investigation revealed similar incidents, and found that some consumers ended up bound to alarm services contracts with two companies when Vivint promised to pay off existing contracts then failed to do so, the release said.
Also, some consumers were not provided with a contract in the same language as that principally used in Vivint's in-home sales presentation, according to the release.
