The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health caution as a result of the various wildfires that are impacting the air quality throughout the Central Valley.
The Canyon Fire in Stanislaus County near Turlock, the Hills Fire in Fresno County and the Lake Fire in Los Angeles County are producing smoke that is infiltrating eight valley counties, including Kern County. Air pollution officials caution residents to reduce exposure to the particulate matter emissions by remaining indoors in affected areas.
“Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move indoors, to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed,” the air pollution control district said in a news release. “The common cloth and paper masks individuals are wearing due to COVID-19 concerns may not protect them from wildfire smoke.”
Air monitoring stations are designed to detect microscopic particulate matter 2.5 particles that exist in smoke. However, larger particles, such as ash, may not be detected, according to the district.
“If you smell smoke or see falling ash in your immediate vicinity, consider air quality 'unhealthy' even if RAAN displays lower levels of pollution,” the news release said.
Residents can use the district’s Real-time Air Advisory Network to track air quality by visiting myRAAN.com or check the district’s wildfire page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires for information about any current and recently past wildfires affecting the Valley.
