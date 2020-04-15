Kern County Aging and Adult Services announced the launch of a grocery delivery program for seniors 65 and older who have no means of safely obtaining groceries from the store.
Orders are limited to 15 non-perishable items, according to a news release from the service. The service can be utilized by calling 868-1000.
(1) comment
If you give away millions to illegals, then you should give our elderly anything that they want, 15 non perishable items is a joke.
