After it was revealed in court documents this week that 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre first encountered through social media the man suspected of killing her, authorities are imploring parents to make sure their children are using online devices, and particularly social media, in a safe way.
Lt. Daniel McAfee, who was recently the head of the Bakersfield Police Department’s organized crime and vice unit, called on parents to check their children’s social media accounts.
“Parents need to be more diligent. Having a phone is a privilege for kids nowadays,” McAfee said. “Social media accounts are so easy to have, all you need is an email address and then falsify your age.”
He said that the BPD recently finished a case where a 16-year-old girl was rescued in the southern part of the state through a reverse sting where they were able to surveil her social media interactions. He also said the BPD is currently wrapping up a “pretty big” human trafficking case, but could not divulge further details.
“We need to be speaking to our children and know what’s going on with them. We also need to be monitoring their internet use,” said Angel Lee, founder of Bakersfield Black Magazine, who spoke Wednesday at a gathering before the arraignment of Armando Cruz, who is accused of killing Alatorre. “Kern County has become a hot spot where people think they can take our kids, and that’s not OK.”
McAfee explained that the perpetrators of illegal contact between adults and children will generally target kids who come from broken homes or lack confidence. He said predators usually begin by being nice to a victim and showering them with compliments but eventually ask them to commit sex acts.
“(The victims typically) use social media for attention, they get attention and more followers and soon they’re getting messages from people setting up meet-ups,” McAfee said.
Though McAfee said he doesn’t believe Kern County is a “hub for trafficking” when compared to other cities, he thinks trafficking and other illegal contact between adults and children have grown across the U.S. with the evolution of social media and technology.
Sgt. Jim Newell, from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s special victims unit, agreed Kern is not a “hot bed” for trafficking but said the few human trafficking cases he has worked had common themes: suspect contact between children and people they meet online.
“Typically what you find is that (illegal contact between children and adults) is kind of internet-based. (The adults) communicate with our youth and lure them in under false pretenses,” Newell said.
He cited an instance last year when the Sheriff’s Office investigated flyers with pull tabs placed around various schools looking for teens to make extra money in their spare time. The KCSO was never able to confirm it was related to human trafficking, Newell said, but they also were unable to confirm it was a legitimate business.
The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the problem of sexual exploitation, said Tiara King, co-founder of Retrain the Night, an organization that works with perpetrators of human trafficking.
“When you have a stressful situation with a pandemic, (perpetrators) feel like there’s no out and they’re going to turn to whatever vice it is that alleviates that pain inside,” King said. King’s advice to parents is to look at what their children are doing online and possibly find alternatives to online use.
“Take the computer from them and take the phone. Sometimes you’ve got to be a parent and not a friend,” King said. “Tell them, ‘Let’s talk, let’s read.’ Make sure you intervene in a loving and caring way.”
Her advice to children who are in stressful or even abusive homes during this time and might be considering meeting up with someone they met online is to “stick it out as long as they can” at home, or contact local law enforcement.
“We do have law enforcement officers (in Bakersfield) that do care and they’re out here trying to rescue children,” King said.
