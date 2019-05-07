The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno is in the process of compiling a list of priests credibly accused of sex abuse, but an advocacy group is getting out ahead of the organization.
Prior to a news conference set for later this morning, the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests released a list of 23 priests who have worked in the Fresno Diocese who the group says has had credible accusations of sex abuse lodged against them.
One of the priests listed is Monsignor Craig Harrison from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In recent weeks, SNAP said they have been contacted by five people who have claimed they were sexually abused by Harrison over the course of his career.
After the first allegation was made to the Fresno Diocese on April 12, Harrison was placed on administrative leave and is currently staying at the coast.
Here is the full list of names provided by SNAP:
Fr. William Allison; Fr. Gaspar Bautista; Fr. Brian Bjorklund; Fr. John Bradley; Fr. Tod Brown; Fr. Stuart Campbell; Fr. Hermy Ceniza; Fr. James Collins; Fr. Basil Congro; Fr Donlad Farmer; Fr. Don Flickinger; Fr. Miguel Flores; Fr. Benjamin Gabriel; Fr. Robert Gamel; Fr. Louis Garcia; Fr. Craig Harrison; Fr. Anthony Herdegan; Fr. John Lastiri; Fr. Ricardo Magdeleno; Fr. Vincent O' Connell; Fr. Joseph Pacheco; Fr. Thomas Purcell; Fr. Eric Swearingen.
(3) comments
The Catholic church initiated clerical celibacy practices that contradicted the biblical teaching. Catholic church might have to change the celibate laws. We are under the grace & not under the ritualistic law. The Catholic institution should stop fear mongering & divide the word, rightly.
Thank The Good Lord I don't have to pay $1 (or whatever) an issue for the Bako Californican ., . !
---
R*C*D*O*F vs S*N*A*P . . . day in . . . day out . . .
----
"Who's on First . . . What's . . . "
-----
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4t4PzWSLhqQ
That just makes you cheap, and criticizing a publication you are reading and commenting on every day. If you don't like the paper, do yourself a favor.............move on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.