Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting a drive-in movie night at AIS Cancer Center on Oct. 15 that will give women the opportunity to undergo a mammogram or a free breast screening while their families can enjoy a movie.
The movie “Sing” will be playing at 6:30 p.m. in the cancer center’s parking lot. Children must have a supervising adult while the mammogram or breast screening are taking place, according to Adventist Health.
Those interested can RSVP a movie spot online at AISCancerCenter.org/VIPink. To schedule a mammogram and save a movie spot, people can call 633-5000.