Adventist Health’s Delano Regional Medical Center in Delano is resuming surgeries and procedures with additional safety measures to protect patients, staff and visitors, according to a news release from Adventist Health.
“The state provided criteria to guide the process, and I am pleased to report that we have met all of the requirements and have resumed essential cases,” said David Butler, Adventist Health DRMC president. “I am grateful for our team’s hard work to pull together all of the elements necessary to resume our services.”
The hospital has instituted policies and procedures aligned with state and national guidelines to protect patients and their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release. These include enhancing disinfection procedures, screening everyone entering the hospital or clinics, requiring masks for both patients and associates and restricting all visitors except for one in pediatric, obstetrics and hospice areas or when medically necessary.
