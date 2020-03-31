To honor National Doctor’s Day, a group of leaders gathered on Monday morning, while social distancing, on the roof of Adventist Health Bakersfield to pray for doctors, staff, community, nation and world, according to Teresa Adamo, communications manager at the hospital.
“We find ourselves in rapidly changing times, but as a faith-based organization, there is one thing that remains constant for Adventist Health: prayer,” said Sharlet Briggs, president of Adventist Health Bakersfield.
