Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation announced Tuesday the launch of a free virtual race that will benefit families affected by COVID-19 through donations to help by covering the cost of groceries, transportation and lodging, according to a news release from the hospital.
The inaugural “Tough as Nails Kern Kwarantine 2x4 Ultra Race” will take place April 24 to 26. The 24-mile race can be run or walked from anywhere in the world, according to the news release from Adventist Health Bakersfield. Runners must complete 2 miles every four hours during the 48-hour period and at least four of the 2-mile runs will take place sometime between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“So many people in our community are struggling through this quarantine, whether it’s the individuals who are directly fighting the coronavirus, or those who are just going a little stir-crazy at home. We want to find ways to help,” says Adventist Health Bakersfield Foundation President Beatris Espericueta Sanders.
For more information, or to sign up, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/KernKwarantineUltra
