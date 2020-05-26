Adventist Health announced a partnership with Premier Inc. to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, N95 respirators and surgical masks, according to a news release from the health care network.
Adventist Health will purchase a portion of all masks they use annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option, the news release stated.
Prestige Ameritech represents primarily a domestic supply chain, drawing raw materials and production capabilities from the U.S. and does all of its business with U.S. customers, according to the release.
“Overreliance on foreign manufacturers is a key reason why we’ve had concerns about the consistency of available PPE supplies at care sites across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic,” John Beaman, chief business officer at Adventist Health, said in the release. “With this long-term agreement, Adventist Health is breaking that cycle to fund domestic alternatives. Not only does this create more diversity in the supply chain, it also helps ensure that our workforce has the supplies they need to stay safe, healthy and able to provide quality care for the patients that count on us.”
“As COVID-19 proves, the United States is almost completely at the mercy of foreign nations for vital supplies,” Dan Reese, Prestige Ameritech co-founder and CEO, said. “We are ready, willing and able to surge our U.S.-based production and help alleviate the national PPE shortage. With the long-term commitment from Adventist Health, we have certainty that allows us to invest in increased production.”
