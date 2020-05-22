Angelina Marie Carmen Betz has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Betz died following a car accident while being driven to the hospital. The Bakersfield Police Department said she died as a result of injuries from the stabbing.
Betz was stabbed in the 1100 block of East 9th Street just after 1:45 a.m. Moments later, while being driven to Kern Medical in a private vehicle, a car accident ensued at the intersection of Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.
Betz was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m., according to the coroner.
BPD said Jennifer Maldonado is a suspect in the stabbing incident and is wanted on suspicion of murder.
Maldonado, 19, is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 150 pounds, BPD said in a news release.
