Rosa Orellana, 91, was fatally struck by a vehicle May 15 on Merle Haggard Drive, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.

The coroner said Orellana died at the scene of the incident, which was west of Park Mountain Drive.

RubySue
RubySue

Put your phones down people. It's the law!

All Star
All Star

What source do you have that reports either the driver or ped was on their phone?

