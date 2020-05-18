Rosa Orellana, 91, was fatally struck by a vehicle May 15 on Merle Haggard Drive, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said Orellana died at the scene of the incident, which was west of Park Mountain Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy early with showers becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy early with showers becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 54F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 6:33 pm
Rosa Orellana, 91, was fatally struck by a vehicle May 15 on Merle Haggard Drive, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said Orellana died at the scene of the incident, which was west of Park Mountain Drive.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents:1,537
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 25
Recovered Residents: 976
Number of Negative Tests: 12,913
Number of Pending Tests*: 1,582
Updated: 5/18/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
(2) comments
Put your phones down people. It's the law!
What source do you have that reports either the driver or ped was on their phone?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.