The latest weekend street racing enforcement operation resulted in the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol issuing 80 citations and arresting seven people.
Additionally, 33 vehicles were impounded and one stolen vehicle was recovered during the operation that took place Friday and Saturday nights, BPD said in a news release. One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
BPD did not specify the nature of the other arrests in its news release.
Police ask that anyone with information about street racing and reckless driving call 327-7111.
