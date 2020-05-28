The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday in Wasco.
Javier Ibarra-Ibarra, 71, was found at 10:52 a.m. in the 1000 block of F Street after being stabbed by another person, according to a KCSO report.
The report classified the case as homicide and said an autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.
