64-year-old Wasco man who died of gunshot wounds identified

The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Wasco man who died in Shafter at 1:11 p.m., May 13.

Tony Sanchez, 64, died from multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide at the 1700 block of East Fresno Avenue, the coroner determined.

