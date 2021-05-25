64-year-old Wasco man who died of gunshot wounds identified

The Kern County coroner's office has identified a Wasco man who died in Shafter at 1:11 p.m., May 13.
Tony Sanchez, 64, died from multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide at the 1700 block of East Fresno Avenue, the coroner determined.
