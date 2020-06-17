A 63-year-old Lynnwood man died in a traffic collision Tuesday evening on Interstate 5 near Fort Tejon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 6:25 p.m. the Bakersfield Communications Center received a call for a traffic collision involving a Lincoln overturned on Interstate 5 southbound near the Grapevine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.
According to CHP, the driver of the Lincoln moved the car abruptly to the right and it struck the left side of a Chevrolet pickup before colliding into an asphalt curb and chain link fence and then overturning. The driver of the Lincoln was ejected onto the road.
Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision, CHP said.
The motorist’s identification is pending notification of next of kin.
