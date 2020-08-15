Bakersfield Police issued five citations and impounded three vehicles during an enforcement operation Friday night and Saturday morning targeting reckless driving and street racing.
Police stopped five vehicles between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.
"Efforts to impact reckless driving and street racing activity in the community through education and enforcement are ongoing," a BPD news release said.
Police ask that anyone with information about illegal street racing call 327-7111.
