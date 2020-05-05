The contractor for the 24th Street Improvement Project will be placing stamped concrete for the new median between Beech and Bay streets on Wednesday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
This work will require the closure of the inside westbound lane between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. One westbound lane will remain open to traffic while this work is underway and westbound motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra times to reach their destinations during this time period.
The construction schedule may be changed or adjusted.
