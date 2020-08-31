The Kern Economic Development Foundation and Community Action Partnership of Kern will be delivering 205 meals from Hodel’s Country Dining to farm labor contractor Andrade Enterprises in Lamont on Wednesday.
The 11 a.m. event is a part of the “Fueling our Communities” partnership that was unveiled in Kern County in July. The effort, funded by SoCalGas, brings hot restaurant meals to Kern County seniors and farmworkers in the SoCalGas service area this summer and fall, according to a news release from Community Action Partnership of Kern.
“The goal of Fueling our Community is to support restaurants that are part of Kern County’s social fabric during COVID-19 and at the same time provide meals to some of those who face the greatest need in our communities,” the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.