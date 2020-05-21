The Kern County Department of Public Health Services Department reported 20 flu-related deaths in Kern County during the 2019-20 flu season, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Two of Kern's deaths were children, according Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the county health department.
The flu season runs from July 1, 2019, to June 30, according to Corson.
(1) comment
COVID has claimed just FIVE more deaths than the flu here in Kern County? Seriously? And we know that HALF of the COVID deaths are from nursing home outbreaks. Are you kidding me? OUTRAGEOUS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.