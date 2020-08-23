A two-night joint street racing enforcement operation conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol resulted in numerous citations and arrests — including a felon possessing illegal narcotics and ammunition, and a suspect wanted in a statutory rape case.
The operation took place Friday and Saturday night.
A BPD news release said the law enforcement agencies "are committed to ensuring traffic safety on our roadways and will continue our zero-tolerance enforcement efforts in an attempt to curb illegal street racing and reckless driving."
The results of the two-night effort include:
• 66 citations;
• 28 vehicles impounded;
• three stolen vehicles recovered;
• six arrests;
• two stolen firearms seized;
• one DUI arrest;
• the arrest of the felon in possession of illegal narcotics and ammunition; and
• the arrest of the suspect who had an outstanding arrest warrant for statutory rape.
For more than a year, BPD has received numerous complaints from residents and business owners about problems related to illegal street racing, including everything from reckless driving to participants using business parking lots as their gathering areas, disrupting legitimate business. Complaints have included loud music, loitering, littering and blocking roads, BPD said. And numerous injuries have been investigated.
BPD asks that anyone with information about street racing or reckless driving call 327-7111.
