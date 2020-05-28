The Kern County Sheriff’s Office detained 16 people who were inside an alleged illegal internet casino operating out of an industrial building in the 4600 block of Ashworth Road on Wednesday.
After searching the property around 7 p.m., deputies located a stolen vehicle, a stolen .357 revolver, a .40 handgun, around one-and-a-half ounces of methamphetamine and five illegal gaming machines, KCSO said in a report.
Jose Gonzalez, 51, was arrested and booked into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, along with suspicion of being in possession of stolen property, KCSO said.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to file charges with the District Attorney’s Office for the others who were inside the business.
