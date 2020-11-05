The 11th annual Bakersfield Recycles Day will be held Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to noon in an effort to promote and celebrate recycling nationally.
Residents are encouraged to drop off recyclable materials at the south parking lot of the arena. Encouraged recyclables include electronics items, large and small household items, including mattresses, passenger vehicle tires and used motor oil from Kern County residents, used clothing, shoes and linens, surplus construction material, paper shreddings and batteries.
This year’s event will comply with the state’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and be in a drive-thru, no contact setting. Masks and social distancing are required for all participants, according to a news release from the arena.
"America Recycles Day educates people about the importance of recycling to our economy and environmental well-being and helps to motivate occasional recyclers to become everyday recyclers," said Keep America Beautiful President & CEO Helen Lowman.
For more information, call 852-7300.