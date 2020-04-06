Sunshine and police sirens livened up what was a quiet, rainy 10th birthday for Drew Ehret.
With help from neighbors, family, friends and 14 California Highway Patrol officers, Ehret’s family made sure his Spiderman-themed party motored on Monday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
After having to call off Drew’s party, his mother, Crystal, said the reality of the situation started to sink in for her son a few days ago.
“He just realized a few days ago, after we canceled the birthday party, that it started to sink in that he wasn’t going to be able to see his friends,” Crystal said.
She took to Facebook to organize a drive-by birthday party with the help of friends and neighbors. Drew’s father John, a CHP officer, reached out to a colleague about the idea, and CHP’s response took the Ehrets completely by surprise.
“I expected maybe one officer to drive by, if they even had the time to do it,” Crystal said. “It’s good to have the CHP family around us.”
Twelve CHP patrol cars and two motorcycles roared down the Ehrets’ home in northwest Bakersfield, with sirens wailing and lights flashing to wish Drew a happy birthday. Many of the CHP officers attached posters to their patrol car windows with well wishes for the birthday boy.
“We learned that (Drew) couldn’t have his party because of social distancing, so we thought we’d do a little parade for him,” said CHP Officer Roberto Rodriguez. “He’s one of our own.”
Drew’s birthday festivities were initially planned as a pool party, but the surprise parade turned out to be a memorable experience.
“It was really cool. I like how all the cops came,” Drew said. “I was not expecting it at all until I heard all of the sirens down the street.”
While Drew expressed sorrow that his pool party was put on hold, he was thankful to all who came out to support him during his special day.
