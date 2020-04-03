The California Grocers Association released a list of 10 tips for safe shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here they are:
Only visit the store when it’s essential. Then buy only what you need for one week or a little more. There is enough for all if shopping patterns remain normal.
Wash or disinfect your reusable grocery bags after use. Some grocers ask customers to bag their own groceries if using reusable bags. Others have temporarily disallowed reusable bags at their stores.
Help reduce store crowding. If possible, don’t bring extra people on your visit.
Practice social distancing in the store. The CDC guideline to prevent the spread of coronavirus is 6-feet. That equals the length of about two grocery carts.
Inspect produce with your eyes, not your hands. To avoid unnecessary handling of fruits and vegetables, use a produce bag to make your selection.
Avoid unnecessary handling of all items in store. Try not to pick up cans, boxes or other products unless you plan to buy.
Don’t crowd the checkstand. Some stores have marked the floors in and around the checkout area to provide a guide for keeping a safe distance. Wait until the previous customer has finished collecting their groceries before unloading items at the checkstand.
Treat grocery employees with kindness. They're working hard to provide customers with safe access to the food and supplies. Be patient as they do their job and follow cleaning protocols.
Be aware of the store’s hours or procedures. Many grocers are offering special shopping hours for seniors or other vulnerable populations. Visit your store’s website or call in advance.
Allow for extra time. Some stores are queuing customers outside their main entrance to reduce over-crowding.
