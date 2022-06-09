1 suspect dead after SLO pursuit ends in Kern County

KernCounty Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a pursuit of two suspects that began in San Luis Obispo and ended in Kern County where one of the suspects was found dead and the other arrested, according to a KCSO news release.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and California Highway Patrol officers attempting to stop a vehicle they believed to be a part of homicide investigation out of Santa Barbara County, as well a carjacking out of Orange County, contacted Kern County deputies around 5 p.m. Wednesday as the pursuit headed into their jurisdiction, according to a KCSO news release.
The highway portion of the pursuit ended on Highway 46 near Kecks Road, where two suspects abandoned the vehicle south of Highway 46 and ran into an orchard. The California Highway Patrol aerial unit tracked the men to a point but, due to heavy tree cover, lost sight of the suspects at a certain point.
The KCSO SWAT team, K9 and air units joined in the search and helped set up a perimeter around the orchard.
After a homeowner in the area reported an ATV was stolen from his property, a witness reported two men were seen running north away from Highway 46, a few miles east of the orchard, and they might have left an ATV behind. The KCSO K9 handlers were in the area and located the ATV abandoned, and then spotted two suspects running northbound from Highway 46, away from the ATV, and directed the CHP Air Unit to the location.
Law enforcement officials tracked two suspects to area near a canal where they were hiding. One suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The second suspect was found dead from a gunshot wound and a handgun was located near the body.
At this time, the circumstances of the death are unknown and the identity of the decedent has not yet been released.
No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during this incident, according to a KCSO news release.
The suspect detained is a juvenile who was booked into Juvenile Hall on an outstanding warrant.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with all of the involved agencies on this case, including Lompoc Police Department, Anaheim Police Department, San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara Juvenile Probation, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.