One man was killed and one man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a collision Sunday morning on Panama Lane east of Highway 43.
California Highway Patrol officers who were called at 2:49 a.m. found that a 19-year-old man was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla west on Panama Lane, east of Highway 43 when he drifted off the road and overturned in the eastbound lane.
A 21-year-old man driving a 2017 Toyota Camry within the eastbound lane of Panama Lane collided with the Toyota Corolla with the 19-year-old man still inside, CHP reported.
The 19-year-old man died at the scene and the 21-year-old man was taken to Kern Medical, officers reported.
CHP said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Officers ask that anyone with information call 396-6600.