One person was killed and another is in critical condition after both were stabbed at a Tupman residence Friday afternoon.
The suspect, Alan Oaks, fled from the residence in the 400 block of Moose Street and was found at about 8:45 p.m. in Oildale, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release. Oaks was booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
The victim's name has not yet been released by the coroner's office.
