They're not skipping Thanksgiving, exactly.
But 2020 has been some kinda year — and lots of Kern County residents are skipping fall decorations and going straight to the green-and-red colors of Christmas.
"Normally we wait to put up our tree Thanksgiving weekend," said east Bakersfield resident Miranda Whitworth. "But this year has been crazy. So I said, 'Let's put it up early.'"
"It's getting dark earlier, and it brings a little more light back into the house," she said.
Whitworth knows she may be breaking some unwritten rules, but in 2020, she says, all bets are off. The Bakersfield marketing and communications specialist normally waits ... but this year has been anything but normal.
It appears to be a very 2020 phenomenon.
"I know there are a lot of people who have a certain rhythm for these things, but this year’s rules were meant to be broken," said Annette Lyday.
Breaking the rules may be liberating at times, because Lyday seemed to be enjoying it.
The Bakersfield resident had her outdoor lights up by Wednesday — including lighted trees and a big, glowing snowman.
"I hope it makes someone smile," she said.
Deedra Patrick called 2020 "surreal," and suggested desperate times require desperate measures.
"Christmas always comes and goes so quickly. I figured why not start it now and bring some cheer and some familiar nostalgia into our lives," she said in a Facebook comment.
It's a dominant theme: The pandemic, the lockdowns, the fear of illness, the 15 pounds you put on because the fitness centers closed and the stress eating increased.
People are ready for something to flip the switch. But Christmas before Turkey Day?
"NO! No Christmas until after Thanksgiving around here," longtime Bakersfield resident Michelle Beck said on social media.
Eid "Ed" Abuliel, a longtime Bakersfield watch repairman, agrees with Beck. Give Thanksgiving its due, he said. Then enjoy a wonderful Christmas time.
"Oh, heck no. Not until after Thanksgiving. Them's the rules," Marty Brownfield said in a social media discussion about the critical timing of such things.
But in 2020 it seems people and viruses are gonna do what they're gonna do.
Kernville resident Josh Gordon said the Kern River Valley may just be ready for an early Christmas.
"Usually we wait until after turkeys," he said. "But there seems to be a movement in the KRV to light up early — and it feels good."
Feeling good in 2020. What a concept!