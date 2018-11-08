Brayden Eidenshink, a 10-year-old Bakersfield boy who underwent a heart transplant on Oct. 11, died Wednesday evening.
He had been battling complications of the transplant for several weeks.
"I never thought I would have to say this but Brayden is in heaven," read a message posted early Thursday on a Facebook page maintained by Brayden's mother, Brenda. He passed away at 7:17 p.m. the message said.
Wednesday was hailed Fight Like Brayden Day and members of the family's large support community were encouraged to wear red in honor of Brayden, switch their porch light to red and donate blood to the Houchin Blood Bank.
Brayden was a student at Buena Vista Elementary School and his father, Scott, is a Kern County Sheriff's deputy. Both the school and sheriff's department have huge supporters of Brayden's fight along with many others in the community, including Houchin Blood Bank, the Kern County Raceway Park and local racers.
In addition to his parents, Brayden leaves behind a 19-year-old sister and 5-year-old brother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.