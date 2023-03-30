 Skip to main content
Brar named to CSU Board of Trustees

Raji Brar, named Thursday ot the California State University Board of Trustees, is the chief operating officer of Countryside Market & Restaurants, a family-owned and operated business in Kern County.

Kern County businesswoman Raji Brar was appointed Thursday to the California State University Board of Trustees.

Brar, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in health care at Cal State Bakersfield, becomes one of only 25 trustees responsible for setting policy for the 23-campus state university system.

