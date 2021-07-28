BPD's arrests 3 for DUI, cites 20 in a DUI and driver's license checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Tuesday and arrested three people on suspicion of DUI and cited 20 for driving while unlicensed.
The checkpoint was in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue between 6 and 11:45 p.m.
Another 20 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license. A total of 43 vehicles were seized as result of the checkpoint, of which 37 were impounded and six were released to licensed drivers, according to BPD's news release.
BPD screened 672 vehicles and detained 12 people to evaluate their sobriety level.