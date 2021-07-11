BPD: Woman suspected of killing roommate at retirement community

Bakersfield Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after they say their investigation found she killed her roommate in a retirement community.
Officers went to the Pinewood Glen Retirement Community, 2221 South Real Road, at about 9:06 a.m. Sunday to check the welfare of a resident. They found a woman with major injuries on the ground inside one of the rooms, with her roommate present, according to a BPD news release.
"The roommate, identified as Sandra Bonertz, made spontaneous statements indicating her involvement in the assault. The victim died as a result of the assault. As officers approached Bonertz, they determined she was still armed with the suspected murder weapon," BPD wrote in its news release.
Officers disarmed Bonertz and detained her, police reported, and determined the roommate's death had happened sometime during the previous evening.
In the BPD news release, police described Bonertz as "very cooperative with the investigation" and said no other suspects are sought. She was booked into Kern County Jail.
The victim's identity has not been released.
BPD asks that anyone with information call Detective Keith Schlect at 661-326-3850, BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
The Pinewood Glen Retirement Community website describes it as an independent living center for seniors age 55 and older. It says the community is made up of 99 affordable private units with studios, one-bedroom units and double units.