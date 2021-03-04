BPD: Woman struck by vehicle, killed on Rosedale Highway

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 10300 block of Rosedale Highway on Thursday night, according to Bakersfield Police.
The incident occurred at around 6:57 p.m., according to a BPD news release.
Police said the woman was crossing the roadway outside the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
Police said that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident, according to the news release.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.