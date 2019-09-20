When officers stopped a woman they observed struggling to push a baby stroller Friday in east Bakersfield, they made a surprising discovery.
Upon inspection, no baby was in the stroller. Instead, $6,000 worth of quarters were.
Bakersfield Police Department detectives were conducting a follow-up in east Bakersfield when they stopped to check on a woman, 29-year-old Darrin Fritz, who was walking on the 5100 block of Ojai Court, according to a BPD news release.
When the coins were discovered, she tried to flee, police reported. After Fritz was apprehended, an investigation led officers to a residence at the 3900 block of Dalehurst Drive that she had just burglarized, police said in the news release.
Fritz was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
