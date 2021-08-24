BPD: Woman stabs plainclothes officer with screwdriver

A plainclothes police officer attempting to detain a man burglarizing his personal vehicle was stabbed with a screwdriver by an accomplice, according to police.
The incident happened at about noon Tuesday just after the off-duty Bakersfield Police officer left a medical facility in the 600 block of 38th Street, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
The officer was trying to detain the man inside the officer's vehicle when a female accomplice came up from behind and stabbed the officer multiple times with a screwdriver, police said. The man fled.
Police units responded and arrested Joshua Holman, 37, and Suzanne Holman, 40. They were taken into custody at Kern County Jail and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, conspiracy, burglary, robbery and possession of methamphetamine.
The officer received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.