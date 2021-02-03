Police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon for allegedly driving under the influence and for an alleged firearm offense.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Union Avenue at 3:47 p.m. in response to a reported vehicle collision.
The driver of the vehicle had left the roadway, traveled into an adjacent parking lot and collided with a parked car, the BPD said in its report.
The driver, 34-year-old Karita Anderson, of Bakersfield, was uninjured and the parked vehicle she collided with was unoccupied, the BPD said.
Police said Anderson was found to allegedly be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and was placed under arrest. The news release also stated that a search of her vehicle revealed an unregistered firearm and cocaine base.
Anderson was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence, the BPD said.