Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that allegedly involved a pedestrian victim and two vehicles on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Panama Lane at around 6:50 p.m. According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area and located a woman in the road suffering major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD said an investigation revealed the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a silver or white Mercedes sedan. Moments later, she was struck again by a second vehicle, which BPD said was a red Chevrolet Silverado.
Both vehicles fled the scene, police said.
The identity of the woman was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.