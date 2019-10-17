Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin encouraged a suspect wanted for the 2017 murder of 5-year-old Kason Guyton to turn himself in to police during a news conference Wednesday.
Police saw suspect Jeremy King, 26, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at about 2 a.m. Wednesday and initiated a traffic stop — but he fled.
The police chief warned that anyone acting as an accessory and harboring King would be arrested and prosecuted.
"You've got your chief of police out here telling you that this person is wanted," Martin said. "If you are aiding and abetting him, we will pursue charges against you as well."
Martin wouldn't discuss specifically what tactics are being used to find King, but he said BPD is using all resources available to bring him to justice — and he even urged King to stop running.
"Actually, I'd like to say to Mr. King, you're more than welcome to come and turn yourself in," Martin said. "That would put things at ease as well."
Wednesday's events unfolded when police saw King in a red Dodge Charger in the area of Hughes Lane and South Myrtle Street.
Tanesa Thomas, 33, was driving, BPD said. Officers recognized King and initiated a traffic stop.
Thomas then fled from the officers. She took several abrupt turns and created a large distance between her car and police. By the time police got behind the car, King was no longer in it, police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.
Thomas was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory Wednesday morning, police said. She is being held at Kern County Jail on $20,000 bail.
Officers searched the area but couldn't find King. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still at large and considered armed and dangerous, the police chief said.
"When he fled from officers, this is just another example of putting the public at risk," Martin said on the steps of BPD headquarters. "We need to get him into custody peacefully so the process can begin."
The search for King stems from the February 2017 shooting in which Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car in the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived. The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys' mother, according to court reports.
Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, another suspect, is in custody at the Kern County Jail and is charged with 12 felony crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle. King is charged with the same 12 felony crimes.
Both Knight and King are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. The two could face the death penalty but that decision has not yet been made by the DA's office, Zimmer said.
At a September press conference at which the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges being filed against King and Knight, Martin said he remembered standing out in the middle of the street after the 2017 shooting.
"I promised this community that we would use every resource available to solve this homicide," Martin previously said. "I discussed my disgust with having to talk to a 7-year-old about being shot," referring to Brian Guyton.
The Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to King's arrest.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Gavin at 326-3557, BPD at 326-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.