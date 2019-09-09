Bakersfield Police Officers will be up on the roof of Dunkin' Donuts locations Thursday to raise money for Special Olympics Southern California and Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Anyone who goes into Dunkin' from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday and donates will receive a coupon for a free medium coffee on their next visit.
You'll find BPD officers on the roof at the following locations in Kern County:
- 1800 23rd St.
- 540 Tucker Road in Tehachapi
- 1211 Allen Road
- 42810 Frazier Mountain Road in Lebec
