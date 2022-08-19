 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD: Washington Middle School locked down after student brings BB gun

Slide Breaking News (copy)

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday after Bakersfield Police say he brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students.

Bakersfield City School District staff called the BPD shortly before 12:30 p.m. to report a student had a firearm at the school at 1101 Noble Ave. School staff had safely removed the suspected firearm from the student, police said in a news release.

Coronavirus Cases