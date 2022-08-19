BPD: Washington Middle School locked down after student brings BB gun

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday after Bakersfield Police say he brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students.
Bakersfield City School District staff called the BPD shortly before 12:30 p.m. to report a student had a firearm at the school at 1101 Noble Ave. School staff had safely removed the suspected firearm from the student, police said in a news release.
It was found to be a BB gun, which police described as "realistic in appearance."
The boy was arrested on suspicion of bringing a dangerous weapon onto school grounds, pursuant to Penal Code Section 626.10, which makes it a possible felony to bring a dangerous weapon, including BB guns and knives, to school grounds.
Police said several students told staff about the weapon, prompting the lockdown.
BPD urges parents to talk to their children about the importance of immediately reporting suspicious, dangerous or threatening activity to school staff.