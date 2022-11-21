BPD: Wasco man who pistol-whipped woman, stole car arrested

A Wasco man was arrested after he held a taxicab driver at gunpoint, pistol-whipped her and stole her car, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
Luis Lopez, 22, entered a woman’s taxicab while it was parked in the 100 block of E. 18th Street and ordered her to drive him to the 800 block of 34th Street, the news release said. After arriving, he pistol-whipped the driver, stole items from her and then the vehicle, according to the new release.
Lopez was found at 1:14 a.m. Monday by BPD officers in the 6100 block of Knudsen Drive, and led officers on a chase. He was arrested after a short pursuit and a firearm plus the victim’s stolen items were recovered, the news release said.
Police were searching for Lopez because he violated his post-release community supervision and booked him into jail on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping and other charges.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.