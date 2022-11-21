 Skip to main content
BPD: Wasco man who pistol-whipped woman, stole car arrested

A Wasco man was arrested after he held a taxicab driver at gunpoint, pistol-whipped her and stole her car, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.

Luis Lopez, 22, entered a woman’s taxicab while it was parked in the 100 block of E. 18th Street and ordered her to drive him to the 800 block of 34th Street, the news release said. After arriving, he pistol-whipped the driver, stole items from her and then the vehicle, according to the new release.

