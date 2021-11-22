BPD warrants: Teacher's aide admits to possessing child porn

A teacher’s aide at Old River Elementary accused of possessing child porn admitted to downloading child porn onto his phone, according to search warrant documents filed by the Bakersfield Police Department in Kern County Superior Court.
Police officers executed a search warrant Nov. 17 to seize a black iPhone and a gray Chromebook from suspect Matthew Cornejo. Charges against him had not been filed as of Monday and he is no longer in custody. He was arrested Thursday.
The 28-year-old admitted to downloading the images for sexual gratification, according to the BPD documents filed in court. Police say approximately 271 images were sent to and from an email address belonging to Cornejo.
No local children have been identified as victims, according to a BPD news release. Panama-Buena Vista Union School District staff are cooperating with the investigation, police said.