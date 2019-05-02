The Bakersfield Police Department is warning residents that scam calls are going around from people pretending to be BPD employees.
The department said to ignore calls from people allegedly with the department claiming that they have a warrant and payment is needed to avoid jail time. BPD said it has received several reports of such calls.
In addition, the department said there have been reports of other scams involving numbers out of Mauritania, a country in Northwest Africa. BPD said the phone rings briefly and then the caller hangs up, in an attempt to get people to call back in confusion.
The department said these calls typically lead victims to be connected to an international hotline that can charge per minute. These charges may show up on people’s bills as premium services.
“If you get a phone call like this, the best thing to do is not engage,” BPD said. “Hang up immediately on calls where there appears to be no recipient on the other end. Do not provide any ...financial or personal information.”
