BPD warns of truck-theft trend

Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a caution Tuesday about big-rig parts theft, in light of a recent trend that they believe has resulted from a global supply shortage.

A number of recent stolen auto parts reports involving common powertrain controller, or CPC, modules have prompted BPD officers to offer drivers the following advice to try and deter future incidents.

