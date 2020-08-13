The Bakersfield Police Department sent an alert Thursday afternoon, warning the public of a local text messaging scam.
BPD said its received several reports from community members who have received text messages from a non-local phone number accusing the recipient of being involved in the solicitation of prostitution. A follow-up text contains violent content and threatens the receiver that unless the scammer is paid, the victim and their family will be killed, BPD said.
In a news release, BPD urged the public to never provide bank account information, personal identification information or to conduct wire transfers when receiving similar texts.
Anyone who has been victim of this scam can file a report online at www.bakersfieldcity.us.
