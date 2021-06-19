BPD warns of heatstroke in vehicles

As blistering temperatures continue, the Bakersfield Police Department is issuing a reminder about the seriousness of heatstroke inside vehicles.
The department noted that last year 25 children died from heatstroke inside vehicles in the United States. And it's happened close to home; a child died in Visalia on June 3 when a mother left her child in a vehicle.
Pets die too. BPD in 2020 received 113 calls for service regarding animals left in vehicles.
BPD issued these life-saving tips:
• Never leave a child, dependents or animals alone in a car. A car can overheat even when the window has been left cracked an inch or two.
• If you see a child, animal or dependent adult alone in a car, call 9-1-1 immediately.
• The difference between life and death can be minutes in a hot car. Cars can reach deadly temperatures very quickly, even on relatively "cool days" or cloudy days.
• Think twice before bringing your pet along for a ride that includes stops and errands. If you must travel with your pet, do not leave them unattended and consider setting up reminders of their presence, such as a leash or note in the passenger’s seat.
• A car is not a babysitter. NEVER leave a child, dependent or animal alone inside a vehicle, not even for a “quick” errand.