BPD video: 8 officers shoot, kill man; it's unclear if he ever fired back

These weapons belonged to the victim who was shot and killed by Bakersfield Police Department officers Dec. 20. 

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department released a video Thursday documenting a shooting in which eight police officers fired their weapons at a man who ultimately died.

It wasn’t clear if the victim ever fired a bullet from a gun when officers first confronted him in the 500 block of Madison Street, according to the BPD’s video. The suspect escaped and was armed with a knife when he died on Daniels Lane, the BPD said. The California Department of Justice is investigating this incident as required by law.

